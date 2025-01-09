Kangana Ranaut has invited Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to watch her upcoming film – Emergency. Kangana plays the role of former PM Indira Gandhi in the film. The National award-winning actress said that she met her in Parliament and invited the Congress MP to watch the film on her grandmother as she has played the character with a lot of dignity.

Kangana invites Priyanka Gandhi to watch Emergency

Ranaut also hoped that Priyanka would like the film. "I met Mrs Priyanka Gandhi in Parliament and she complimented me on my work and my hair. So I was like, 'You know, I made this film Emergency and maybe you should see it'. And she was like, 'Okay, maybe'. And I think if they have a little bit of acceptance for what has been, they will appreciate the film," she told PTI.

The film is based on that time of India Gandhi's life when she imposed Emergency in India. "I believe it's a very sensitive and sensible portrayal of one episode and one personality. I've taken great care to portray Mrs. Gandhi with dignity," Kangana further said.

Kangana on playing Mrs Gandhi

The Queen actress further mentioned in an interview that she paid a lot of focus on her personal life and equations with husband, friends and others. She added that she took special care to look at the person as a whole and not just on the basis of a certain incidents.

Kangana Ranaut further said that before the making of the film she used to think of Indira Gandhi as someone who was a very strong and powerful person. She added that they have not taken any liberties in making the film.

"But when I did my research, I understood it was quite the contrary. It also strengthened my belief that the weaker you are, the more control you would want. She was a very weak person and she was also very unsure of herself and really vulnerable," she further told PTI.