A picture of Kangana Ranaut allegedly hanging out with dreaded gangster 'Abu Salem' has gone viral. A photo shared by a party supporter has taken over the internet. Sharing the picture, the user wrote, "Kangana with Miya". The tweet soon grabbed attention and Kangana too noticed it. Known for her bold and unabashed attitude, Kangana cleared the air like a boss.

Kangana clears the air

So, for those of you who fell for the picture, it is actually a picture of Kangana Ranaut with a journalist. "I don't believe congress people really think he is the dreaded gangster Abu Salem hanging out with me casually in a mumbai bar. He is ex TOI entertainment editor his name is Mark Manuel. They are such cartoons my God. Tabhi inki party ki yeh halat hai," she wrote.

I don’t believe congress people really think he is the dreaded gangster Abu Salem hanging out with me casually in a mumbai bar ???

He is ex TOI entertainment editor his name is Mark Manuel

They are such cartoons my God ??

Tabhi inki party ki yeh halat hai ? https://t.co/ySpstzfjvm — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 30, 2023

Rajinikanth's note for Chandramukhi 2 team

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut's Chandramukhi 2 has just released. The film has been well received by the audience. Even Rajinikanth showered praise on the film. However, he skipped mentioning Kangana. This is what he wrote.

"My best wishes to director P Vasu for presenting his biggest blockbuster Chandramukhi in a completely new angle as a great entertainer to cinema lovers, and to Raghava Lawrence for his wonderful acting, and the entire team," the mega star wrote. Reacting to it, Kangana wrote, "Appreciation Letter from Thalaivar Rajinikanth for the success of #chandramukhi2."