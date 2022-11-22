Kangana Ranaut has heaped praise on Tabu for her powerful performance in Drishyam. The second part of the Ajay Devgn starrer murder mystery released this week and ever since, social media has been abuzzz with positive reviews. Not only has the film received thumbs up from the critics but also raking in moolahs.

Kangana gushes over Tabu

Amid all this, Kangana Ranaut has showered Tabu with praise and also called her the "saviour" of Bollywood. "Only two Hindi films have worked this year Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2...And both films have superstar @tabutiful ji in the central roles, slaying in her 50s...single-handedly saving the Hindi film industry," Ranaut wrote.

"Her talent and consistency has never been questioned but to look her best and reach the peak of her stardom in her fifties is commendable...I think women deserve much more credit for their unwavering dedication to their work...such an inspiration," the Queen actress further mentioned.

Drishyam legacy continues

Starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Shriya Saran; the first part of the film was released in 2015. It was then directed by Nishikant Kamat who passed away in 2020 at the age of 50. The second part of Drishyam has been directed by Abhishek Pathak. Remembering him, Tabu said, "I want to remember Nishi and how easy he made the whole experience of the first part."

In the last few years, everything that Tabu has touched has turned to gold. From De Dana Dan, Andhadhun to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2 this year; Tabu's career graph is at an all-time high.