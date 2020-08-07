Actress Kangana Ranaut urged people to promote Indian organic fabric industries on the occasion of National Handloom Day on Friday.

"Most of us have more than we can consume. Fashion industry has become one of the most damaging industries for our environment, new challenges call for new resolves, let's promote our own Indian organic fabric industries and preserve the planet," she said via a tweet posted by Team Kangana Ranut.

The actress added: "When we choose handloom we choose to elevate our poor weavers out of poverty, we choose vocal for local, we choose our Mother Earth, we choose love for every single being on this planet."

Kangana will be going behind the camera as a director for "Aparajita Ayodhya". The film will capture the entire six-century journey of the Ram Mandir.

She said: "In my film, there are several real Muslim characters who have fought in favour of the Ram temple. So it's a story of devotion, faith and above all, unity in the country. Ram Rajya is beyond a religion and that's what 'Aparajita Ayodhya' will be about. It's a very tough screenplay as it travels across 600 years."