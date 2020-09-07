In light of Kangana Ranaut's ongoing tussle with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, the actor has been granted 'Y' level security by the Centre. The Bollywood actor is scheduled to land in Mumbai on Wednesday (September 9).

Reportedly, the Queen actor has been given Y level security on the recommendation of the Himachal Pradesh government. Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur said, "Kangana Ranaut's father has given in writing asking for police protection. I also spoke to her sister yesterday. The Director-General of Police has been directed in this regard and she will be provided security here. We are discussing what can be done to provide security to her outside the state as she is leaving for Mumbai on September 9."

Kangana Ranaut thanks Amit Shah

Soon after the development, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to thank Home Minister Amit Shah. She wrote, "This is proof that no fascist forces will be able to crush patriotic voices. I am indebted to Amit Shah, who could have also asked me to visit Mumbai after a few days considering the present situation, but he kept the words of the daughter of this country. Jai Hind."

What is 'Y' level security

Under the 'Y' category security detail, 11 personnel, including one or two commandos and police personnel are appointed to provide security to a person.

A few days back, Kangana Ranaut had compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), leading to angry reactions from the Maharashtra government and leaders of the Shiv Sena. Kangana's reaction came after Sanjay Raut had warned her against returning to Mumbai from Himachal Pradesh.