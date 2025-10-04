Kangana Ranaut exudes grace in ivory bridal avatar as she returns to ramp for 'Raabta by Rahul'; fans call her 'OG Queen'

Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut is back in showbiz — and with full-on glamour. After joining politics, Kangana had been busy with her duties and was rarely seen at fashion events.

However, on Friday, she brought the glitz back to the runway as she turned showstopper for designer Raabta by Rahul's latest bridal jewellery collection, Saltanat.

This marks Kangana's return to the ramp after nearly two to three years.

KanganaRanaut's iconic walk sums up the entire career of mediocre Alia bhatt .

Sit down Queen of corporate bookings bots . https://t.co/ageNNQv7Ki pic.twitter.com/zePfDg1dEm — CClover ? (@QRanaut) September 27, 2025

For the show, Kangana stunned in an ivory saree adorned with intricate embroidery, paired with a matching blouse. She completed her regal look with layers of gold and emerald jewellery.

#WATCH | Delhi | Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut says, "... My request to my friends and all the youngsters is that we should now move towards Atmanirbhar Bharat. Pay some attention to that and how we can promote our own culture and people. Yesterday I tried a Khadi saree. Give… pic.twitter.com/G03lr56Vbx — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2025

Her flower-adorned bun and traditional accessories added a touch of classic elegance, and she carried the look with trademark poise and confidence.

Netizens were quick to praise her style and grace, flooding the comments section with compliments for her stunning comeback.

One fan wrote, "The OG ramp queen!"

Another added, "She is phenomenal and stunning."

The next one wrote, "Once a queen, always a queen."

Comments poured in praising her grace, confidence, and the nostalgia of seeing her on the ramp again.

After walking the ramp, Kangana, speaking to the media, said, "I would request them to promote their own homegrown industries... Our Prime Minister has a great style, and he is very aware, not just politically but also socially. He cares about the Indian industry, Indian people, Atmanirbhar Bharat... Make in India is not his brainchild, but his baby. I think he will be a great show stopper."

This isn't the first time Kangana Ranaut has owned the stage. In 2022, she walked as a showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week for Khadi India, donning a white Khadi jamdani saree with a matching overcoat.

the og queen does a ramp walk and there's no mar jawaan playing? NEVER HAPPENING ???#KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/vA27yyFhQQ — ᴋᴀɴɢᴀɴᴀ ꜰᴀɴ (@KanganaFansR) October 4, 2025

The same year, Kangana Ranaut turned showstopper for Varun Chakkilam in a heavily embroidered lehenga. Each time, she managed to blend elegance with boldness, making her a favourite choice for designers.

Work Front

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Emergency, which was released in January but struggled at the box office, managing just Rs 20 crore.

She will soon be making her Hollywood debut with the horror drama Blessed Be the Evil. The film, directed by Anurag Rudra, also stars Tyler Posey and Scarlet Rose Stallone, with production beginning this summer in New York.