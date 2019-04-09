There is no denying the fact that Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut are incredibly strong headed and successful women. When the reports of Kangana coming on board Ekta's production – Mental Hai Kya – started doing the rounds, some fireworks were expected between the two ladies. However, everyone was pleasantly surprised when everything sailed smoothly.

Not only did Kangana have a fabulous equation with everyone on sets but also formed an incredible bond with Rajkummar Rao and Ekta Kapoor. However, as per a report in DNA, towards the last leg of the shoot, Kangana and Ekta did have some creative differences. The duo had different opinions on taking the scene forward. But, both Ekta and Kangana thankfully handled the situation with the utmost professionalism, reached a middle ground, without letting their opinions take over the film.

Kangana Ranaut is also busy with Panga which has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Both, Kangana and Ashwini got along like a house-on-fire on the sets of the film which also stars Neena Gupta, Richa Chadda and Pankaj Tripathi. Talking about her equation with Kangana, Ashwini had said, "Kangana and I share a beautiful relationship. I think I had one of the best times ever when I was shooting the first schedule of 'Panga' and our love is just going to increase."

Recently, few pictures of Tiwari and Ranaut having golgappas street side in Delhi had gone viral on social media. The pictures re-instated the fact that the duo shares a hearty bond. Kangana will be seen playing a national-level Kabaddi player in Panga.

In an industry, where Kangana doesn't have too many well-wishers, people like Prasoon Joshi and Ashwini Iyer are some of her closest friends. Kangana's last release – Manikarnika – had managed to do good business at the box-office.