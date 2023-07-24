Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the reports of her kissing Vir Das too hard in Revolver Rani. The actress has denied the allegation and even managed to drag Hrithik Roshan's name in the same. Kangana and Vir Das were seen together in Revolver Rani back in 2014. The comedy film was written by Sai Kabir. Kangana took to social media to share her views on an article.

Kangana's post

"Hrithik Roshan ke baad maine vichare Vir Das ki izzat loot li (After Hrithik Roshan I assaulted poor Vir Das)?? Yeh kab hua (When did that happen)??" she asked with several emojis. The article by Koimoi had claimed that Kangana kissed the comedian so hard in the film that his lips started to bleed. Kangana's post comes just a few days after she took massive indirect digs at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding.

Kangana's attack on Ranbir - Alia

"In another news, a farzi (fake) husband wife jodi, who live on separate floors and pretend to be a couple are spreading fake news about movie announcements which aren't being made also calling a brand owned by Myntra their own," Kangana had written on social media.

Ranaut had further added, "Besides no one wrote about how wife and daughter was snubbed from a recent family trip, while so-called husband was texting me begging and pleading to meet him ....This farzi jodi needs to be exposed..."