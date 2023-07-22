Alia Bhatt is busy promoting her upcoming film - Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Directed by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and many stalwarts. And, at a recently held interaction with the students for India's International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) Back To School series, the actress spoke about her "negative" character in the film.

Alia's take on "over opinions"

Alia went on to add how constantly giving out opinions is not required and it just adds to the noise. Many on social media were quick to link it to Kangana Ranaut's recent comment where she indirectly took a dig at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding and called it "fake".

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress, in her interaction said, "There is a certain level at which these over opinions.. constantly giving.. is not required. in a situation where you can make the matter better then say something, otherwise sometimes better to stay quiet and let the situation handle itself out."

"Not like Rani (her character in the movie) is a negative person, but sometimes you may think that I am just putting my opinion out there, but you are adding a lot of noise. The value that I learnt from the character is that there is a certain decorum and gentleness with which you can also put your opinion out there and try and make things better," Bhatt concluded.

Kangana's indirect take on Ranbir - Alia's "fake" wedding

For those who came in late, Kangana Ranaut had shared a blind item recently and made indirect comments on Alia - Ranbir's marriage. "This is what happens when you marry for movie promotions/ money/ work and not for love ...this actor who married under the pressure of a mafia daddy was promised a movie trilogy in return for marrying papa ki pari (father's angel, movie trilogy has been canned and now he is desperately trying to break free from the fake marriage.... But sadly no takers for him ..He must focus on his wife and daughter...this is India ek baar shaadi ho gayi toh ho gayi... (Once you get married, that is it)."