Donald Trump has been announced as the 47th President of the United States Of America. While there is a lot of debate and controversy surrounding his re-election it can be noted that he did garner quite a lot of supporters from Indian celebrities including Orry and Kangana Ranaut. Ranaut who is now a member of the Lok Sabha very publicly took a stance for Trump and showcased her support for him on social media. Like always the actress did not shy away from putting her thoughts online but at the same time she has also been criticised for the same.

Taking to Instagram stories, Kangana sharing a picture of Trump from the day he got shot at the rally, wrote, "If I were American I would vote for the one who got shot, dodged it, got up and continued his speech...total killer."

She posted a second story which featured a collage of celebrities who had endorsed Kamala Harris during the campaign season, including Jlo and Taylor Swift and mentioned, "Do you know Kamala's ratings went drastically down when these clowns endorsed her, people thought she was frivolous, flaky and untrustworthy for hanging out with such people."

Her last and final story was put up of course after the election results were announced and Trump had been named the President yet again. She went ahead and added yet another picture of Trump from the day he had been shot and wrote, "A nice come back story. Congratulations America."

On a popular site on Reddit, netizens have gotten into a discourse as to why Kangana would be supportive of Trump. A user commented, "Is she against women's rights or what ? Otherwise it doesn't make any sense why she is supporting him" to which another user wrote, "Hate and xenophobia goes a long way in blinding u." Another comment read, "All these women cheering for Trump is truly mind boggling. Naive are those who think only Men can be misogynist."

In the comment section of the post, netizens made sure to call her out for thinking that Trump was brave enough to continue with his speech after being shot. "Getting up after losing doesn't mean a person is good or on the right side, Hitler also got up after losing "WW I" and the rest was history, Kangoo Didi," said a Reddit user.