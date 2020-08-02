It's been almost 4 long years but it looks like Kangana Ranaut is unable to get over Hrithik Roshan. The entire fiasco between the two had begun in 2016 when Kangana had called Hrithik as 'the silly ex' in one of her interviews. This particular jibe led to an ugly fight that went on knock the courtroom doors and dealt with allegations and counter allegations against each other.

In the past couple of years, Kangana had been taking jibes at Hrithik without any reason. And yet again, the Manikarnika actress has called Hrithik 'the silly ex' when the latter wished Taapsee Pannu on her 32nd birthday.

For the uninitiated, Kangana had been targetting Taapsee for her contrasting views on nepotism. Her sister Rangoli Chandel had even gone to an extent to call Taapsee 'a sasti version' of Kangana.

So when two of Kangana's enemies - Hrithik and Taapsee bonded over a birthday tweet, the Queen actress couldn't resist himself from taking unnecessary jibes at the two actors.

How it all began

It so happened that one online user found Hrithik's birthday wish to Taapsee pretty childish. "Happy birthday to you @taapsee . From a fan . Have a super duper year ahead. Big hug," read Hrithik Roshan's tweet.

It was kind of a perfect moment for Kangana to strike an attack on both her enemies with one blade. "Ha ha silly ex will never get over Kangana, as far as Ms Punnu is concerned in 10 years of her career she never got such love from the likes of Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan etc but now she is collecting her crumbs," Kangana Ranaut's team replied to the Twitter user.

It further went on to quote Kangana who apparently said that 'ass-licking' has many perks in Bollywood. There's no prize for guessing that it was directed towards Taapsee who had been garnering wishes from Bollywood biggies, be it for her brilliant performances or in the form of birthday wishes.

"Kangana says chatukarita and defending bollywood mafia has many perks, fake love appreciation,awards, films and rewards are just some of them," read the tweet.

While Hrithik has already taken a stand to not merit Kangana's vile jibes with a reply, Taapsee too has decided to not pay attention to hate-mongering people.

Take a look.