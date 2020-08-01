Taapsee Pannu is the roaring tigress of Bollywood who has not only been making headlines with her movies but also for her strong and fearless opinions. Taapsee has left her fans in awe with her incredible performance in the movies, making the future brighter for content-driven cinema. The actress who has turned 32 today, has managed to garner a huge fanbase with her brilliant acting skills and unapologetic attitude.

In a short span of time, she has become one of the most promising and charming actresses of Bollywood. Born in a Sikh family in New Delhi, Taapsee started off her career through Kollywood and made her debut in Bollywood through Chashme Baddoor in 2013.

For someone who doesn't come from a filmy family, Taapsee has managed to make her name gracefully, with sheer hard work and dedication. While a lot has been talked about her acting skills and movies, there are many things about her personal life that's still hidden from most of the fans. Here's the list of lesser-known facts of 'Pink' fame Taapsee Pannu:

1. The mystery behind the name 'TAAPSEE'

While many names like Rahul, Pinky, Bablu, Preeti and many more are mostly found in every household (no offence), there are some names that instantly catches our attention and 'Taapsee' is surely one of those. From spellings to pronunciation, everything is peculiar about this name. But do you know how the Manmarziyaan star got this name?

Well, in an interview, Taapsee disclosed that her parents named her "Tapasee" which was usually spelt wrong then it was changed to "Taapsee" and from "Punnu" to "Pannu". Even after so many changes, her name has been spelt wrong many times and her cheque was bounced too because of it.

2. Did you know Taapsee's nickname is basically our favourite instant noodles?

You read it right. Because of her insanely curly hair, Taapsee is called 'Maggie' by her loved ones. And just like her nickname, she rocks the curly look as well.

3. Software Engineer to Glamorous actress

Just like many other actors in Bollywood, Taapsee too was an engineer before she became an actress. She worked as a Software Engineer and reportedly developed a number of apps during her tenure.

4. Did you know Taapsee is excellent in sports?

So, we all loved Harpreet Kaur for Soorma and her enthusiasm as a sportsperson. Well, in real life as well, Taapsee is an Avid Squash Player.

5. Taapsee is a professional dancer

While we might not have seen much of Taapsee's dancing side in the movies, she's actually a trained dancer in reality. Taapsee started learning Kathak and Bharatnatyam when she was in 4th standard and has bagged many awards during school and college days for the same.

6. Taapsee own a 'Wedding Planning' company

Taapsee is surely a girl with many talents and there's denying to that. With her interest in event management, she started an event company called 'The Wedding Factory' which organizes events and weddings. She runs the company along with her two partners Farah Parvaresh and her sister, Shagun Pannu.

7. One girl, many crowns and titles

Before entering the movie industry, the Judwaa 2 starlet Taapsee also participated in Miss India 2008 pageant and won the titles of Pantaloons Femina Miss Fresh Face and also Safi Femina Miss Beautiful Skin.

On the work front, Taapsee was last seen in Thappad, for which she was highly applauded by the fans and the critics. Reportedly, she would be seen next in a mystery thriller film named 'Haseen Dillruba' directed by Vinyl Mathew and produced by Aanand L. Rai.

The International Business Times, India, wishes Taapsee Pannu, a warm and safe birthday!