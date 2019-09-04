Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is attending Bharatnatyam dance classes for a retro dance number in late actress-turned-politician Jayalalithaa's upcoming biopic, which is made in Hindi and Tamil languages.

It is known that Kangana Ranaut announced to play the role of Jayalalithaa in her biopic, which is titled Jaya in Hindi and Thalaivi in Tamil. The movie is directed by noted Tamil filmmaker AL Vijay. Once again after Manikarnika, she is teaming up with Baahubali scriptwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad, who is writing the script for this film in collaboration with Rajat Aroraa of Dirrty Picture and Once upon a Time in Mumbai fame.

After the release of Judgemental Hai Kya, Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the shooting of Jayalalithaa's biopic. The Bollywood actress is indeed a perfectionist who believes in attending to each detail to ensure a flawless performance. From the past one week, she has been attending Bharatnatyam classes regularly.

There is a lot of excitement around what the actress has in store for the audience, especially because prior to becoming a politician, Jayalalithaa was also an actress. It has now been revealed that Kangana Ranaut will shoot a grand song for the film with over a 100 background dancers. The song will be choreographed by Gayathri Raghuram, a renowned choreographer from South Indian Film Industry.

In accordance with the period the track is set in, the song will have a distinct retro vibe. Going by her diligent rehearsals, looks like Kangana Ranaut is all set to deliver a song which will set new benchmarks.

Besides Jayalalitha's biopic, Kangana Ranaut has signed to play the lead role in the forthcoming Bollywood movie Panga, which has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The actress will take up the shooting of this movie after wrapping up her latest bilingual movie, which is expected to hit the screens in 2020.