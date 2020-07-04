Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu had been involved in a fued ever since the latter has given her two cents on nepotism. Rangoli Chandel, who officially manages her sister Kangana's work, had called Taapsee a 'sasti copy' of Kangana in her earlier tweet. And now Kangana has launched a fresh attack on the Thappad actress accusing her of being a supporter of the 'movie mafia'.

Sharing a couple of screenshots of Taapsee's news articles wherein she had opened up about nepotism and said that one cannot blame nepotism for not getting work, Kangana Ranaut's team tweeted, "Many chaploos outsiders consistently try to derail the movements started by Kangana, they want to be in movie mafia's good books, they get movies & awards for attacking Kangana & they take part in open harassment of a woman, shame on u @taapsee you reap the fruits of her struggles but gang up on her." (sic)

Taapsee had earlier refrained from responding to either Kangana or Rangoli's vile attacks on her. And even this time, the actress chose to kill the argument silently in her own inimitable way. Without taking names, she shared a few quotes on social media about not getting bogged down by bitter people.

"Bitter people. God loves them and so should we. Pray for them. They will find something negative to say about anything positive. They can't be happy for you because they are disgusted with themselves. Don't become bitter with them, become better and pray for their growth and maturity," read one of the quotes shared by Taapsee on social media.

While sharing her thoughts, Taapsee tweeted, "A couple of things have followed in my life, especially the last few months. Really helped in seeing life in a better light. Brought me a lot of peace n perspective so sharing it."

Take a look.