Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has a million-dollar question for the nation. Of late, the actor has voiced her opinion on several important matters like the farmers' protests, her office being illegally demolished by BMC, and many other issues via her Twitter handle. The actor has several legal cases pending against her.

The actor who never fails to mince words and offers opinions, asked the Supreme Court and the nation whether the country was living in 'medieval age' where one could not freely speak their mind.

The actress claims that she was tortured

Taking to her social media handles, Kangana shared a video wherein she highlighted how several cases had been filed against her for 'standing up for the country'. She also said that her house was 'illegally demolished' and several legal cases have been filed against her over her opinion on the farmers' issue.

In the video, the Panga actor demanded answers from the apex court and the nation. She wrote, "Why am I being mentally, emotionally and now physically tortured? I need answers from this nation... I stood for you it's time you stand for me ...Jai Hind."

Why am I being mentally, emotionally and now physically tortured? I need answers from this nation.... I stood for you it’s time you stand for me ...Jai Hind ? pic.twitter.com/qqpojZWfCx — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 8, 2021

Kangana also said that she had been asked not to speak up about her feelings with anyone. She said even when she was not on Twitter, her name was dragged in a case on her sister Rangoli Chandel where the latter had raised her voice for doctors.

What made Kangana Ranaut share the video message?

On Friday, Kangana and Rangoli were called for questioning at the Bandra Police Station. The case was filed for allegedly creating a divide among communities through her posts on social media, over her remarks on a Sikh farmer lady, among others. A lawyer in Punjab also had sought an apology from her.

Police had summoned the two sisters twice to come to the police station and record their statements, but Kangana and Rangoli did not come to the police station citing different reasons.

Kangana approached the Bombay High Court seeking the dismissal of this petition. After this, the High Court stayed Kangana's arrest. However, according to the court order, Kangana and Rangoli were asked to go to the police station between 12 pm and 2 pm today.

After this news came out, Kangana took to her social media account and shared a video highlighting how several cases have been filed against her for standing up for the country.