Kangana Ranaut has been granted bail by the Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class, Bathinda, for her tweet dating back to the farmers' protest in 2020. BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi has been granted bail in the defamation case filed against her back in 2020-21. The National Award-winning actress has said that she just re-posted a meme tweet inadvertently.

Kangana apologises

Kangana called the whole case against her a "misunderstanding." She also added that it was never her intention to hurt anyone specifically. She mentioned that she apologized to Mahinder Kaur's husband, as she herself was not present in court. The next hearing is scheduled for November 24 after being transferred to the Judicial Magistrate First Class (Special Court).

"This is just a misunderstanding. I had only retweeted a meme and did not intend to hurt specifically anyone. I have already discussed the matter with Mahinder Kaur ji's husband and apologised to him as she was not present today. During the farmers' andolan, several memes were being circulated, and one of them was retweeted by me inadvertently," Kangana told the media persons stationed outside the court.

What was the tweet?

It was during the farmers' protest in Delhi-Punjab that Ranaut shared a picture of Mahinder Kaur who was a part of the protest. The tweet compared Mahinder Kaur, aged 73, to Bilkis Bano, who was the face of the Shaheen Bagh protests. Kangana had allegedly added that such people join the protests for Rs 100.

The Manikarnika actress' tweet received immense backlash, boycott calls, and court cases too. An FIR was then filed by Mahinder Kaur pertaining to defamation. Kaur had alleged in her plea that her reputation and dignity had been tampered with by such social media posts. Kangana had sought exemption from physical presence at the court owing to "safety" concerns.

However, after the Supreme Court's directive for her to appear physically, she appeared in person at the Bhatinda court. The talented actress had also approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking quashing of the case but was denied relief.