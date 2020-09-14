While there's no doubt that over a couple of months if there has been one topic that has gripped the whole nation's attention is surely the mystery surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Trapped amid the media circus, our focus has been shifted to Sushant, Rhea Chakraborty and drugs rather than the bigger problem at hand, the ongoing COVID pandemic.

Among the well-known faces who have raised their opinions in the aftermath of the tragic event, none has been more prominent than that of the queen of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut. But Kangana, who has never been known to mince her words has recently caught herself in the crosshairs of a political vexation when her Mumbai office was demolished by BMC. While it's understandable that such a situation is troubling for anyone per se, the 'queen' of Bollywood unknowingly displayed careless attitude amidst the pandemic.

She was clicked by the media visiting her demolished office in Mumbai without a face mask. Obvious as it is, she was immediately pointed out for this by netizens and received heavy backlash. The mask, which has become an inseparable part of people's life since it all began has been the reason for many of the celebrities embarrassment over time.

As the quote goes 'with great power comes greater responsibility, it is expected out of our celebs to display the behaviour which is set to be a good example for their fans and public in general.

Recently, during her meeting with Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, she was again spotted having a conversation with him, without a mask. With over ninety-thousand plus cases getting registered each day in our country, such irresponsible behaviour from someone who carries the bandwagon of discipline on her shoulder was simply not acceptable.

Kangana was heavily trolled on social media and the meme brigade targeted the star for not wearing a mask, have a look:

Didi ko mask nahi lagaana....



Didi ko bahut confidence hai apne immunity system par — Pratik Ranjan (@thehitmanranjan) September 10, 2020

Bina mask pehne netagiri karne chali??? — Abhi (@akki_sooryavans) September 10, 2020

Maharashtra: Actor Kangana Ranaut arrives at her office in Mumbai, where demolition work was carried out by BMC, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/cvOMuI8wXa — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020

As per the latest developments, Kangana has left Mumbai this morning for her hometown. She shared a picture of herself and Sanjay Raut on social media describing the horrifying things she faced during her visit to Mumbai. She wrote, "With a heavy heart leaving Mumbai, the way I was terrorised all these days constant attacks and abuses hurled at me attempts to break my house after my workplace, alert security with lethal weapons around me, must say my analogy about POK was bang on."