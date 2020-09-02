Kangana Ranaut, who has been speaking about nepotism and other issues related to Bollywood, has now verbally attacked the Mumbai Police. The actress has alleged the city Commissioner of Police of allegedly 'liking' a derogatory tweet against her.

The Manikarnika actress shared the screenshoots and tweeted, "Liking derogatory tweets about people who are fighting against the murderers of Sushant, instead of condemning public teasing and bullying like this @CPMumbaiPolice is encouraging it, @MumbaiPolice has hit all time low ... SHAME !! [sic]"

She then raised question over safety in a city where the cops are encouraging "bullying." Kangana Ranaut posted, "When @CPMumbaiPolice is openly intimidating me like this, encouraging bullying and crime against me, will I be safe in Mumbai ? Who is responsible for my safety? @PMOIndia. [sic]"

Responding to her allegations, the Mumbai Police, from its official Twitter account, wrote, "This tweet has never been liked by @CPMumbaiPolice - the cyber police station has been asked to examine the screenshot. [sic]"

However, Kangana Ranaut was not convinced with their response as she stays firm on her allegations. "You are a big sham in the name of police force, don't you forget not just me all the people tagged got notifications of @CPMumbaiPolice liking the derogatory tweet, trying to prove victim a criminal seems your old dhandha, don't you dare to lie @MumbaiPolice , don't you dare .. [sic]" she attacked.

Kangana Ranaut has been vocal about nepotism, drugs mafia and other issues plaguing the film industry ever since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. She has viciously slammed celebrities like Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar and others in connection with the issue.