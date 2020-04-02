Kangana Ranaut who is always open about her likes and dislikes in media and often says it upfront. The actors who usually speaks about not bowing down to the terms of various male actors or being exploited by them.

Surprisingly, Kangana was all praise for Kartik Aaryan and the reason will stun you.

Recently, Kangana Ranaut was on a live chat with an online portal. While speaking about genuine talent in our industry, she quickly mentioned Kartik Aaryan's name.

Kangana on Kartik Aaryan

"There are talented people like that of Punchnama actor, Kartik Aaryan. I have not seen his movies, but as long as you are original in his space, we need you. Like Akshay Kumar was Khiladi, he had his charm, he need not be Aamir Khan but he was Akshay Kumar & now that legacy. People should stick to their individuality. As if someone has to mimic Kartik Aaryan they can't do it, right? Or Govinda because they are really Original and I like original talents!" she said.

Now that coming from the Queen herself is surely a compliment for the rising superstar of B-town. Just like Kangana, Kartik is an outsider in the industry with no godfather holding his hand. Aaryan is one of those few actors who has made it big with his sheer hard work and great acting chops, that's the reason everyone in the industry is quite proud of his achievements and reaching the top by himself.

A few months back it was Deepika Padukone who was singing praises for the actor and now its Kangana Ranaut. The actor is surely impressing everyone with his talent and effortless charm.

Kangana is currently in her hometime and spending quality time with her family. Recently she was seen performing Chaitra Navratri fast and today on the occasion of Ramnavmi she shared a video about the importance of Lord Ram on her social media.

Religious and patriotic is what the queen of Bollywood is.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut would be seen in Jayalalitha's biopic Thalaivi.

