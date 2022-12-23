https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/777506/kangana-ranaut-hints-joining-bjp.jpg IBTimes IN

Kangana Ranaut has revealed that she often gets offered huge amount of money to perform at weddings and private events. Ranaut said that she has always refused such offers with great pride. She also shared a video of late Lata Mangeshkar to put her point across. Kangana shared a clip of Asha Bhosle praising the Nightingale.

Kangana shares Asha Bhosle's clip

In the video, Asha can be seen saying how Lata Mangeshkar refused $1 million to perform at a wedding. Asha went on to add that they just wanted a glimpse of her, wanted her presence for their wedding. Sharing the clip, Kangana revealed how she has the greatest number of popular songs and has denied huge amounts of money offered to perform at functions.

Twitter

Kangana's take on dancing at weddings

"Agree. Even I never danced in weddings or private parties, even though I have the most popular songs...denied insane amount of money...glad to come across this video... Lataji truly so inspiring," the Himachali actress wrote. Kangana is now busy with the shoot of Emergency where she would be seen as the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

There were reports of the film being allowed to be shot in a portion of the Parliament. The rumours said that Kangana's film was the first Hindi film to have gained the access to Parliament for shoot. However, the Dhaakad actress denied the news and called it "fake".

Emergency will also feature Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, Satish Kaushik and Shreyas Talpade.