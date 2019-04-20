Raghava Lawrence's horror-comedy Kanchana 3 aka Muni 4 has registered a fantastic opening at the Tamil Nadu box office on the first day. The multilingual film has, indeed, become the third biggest opener of the year in the state after Rajinikanth's Petta and Ajith Kumar's Viswasam.

Released in about 500 screens in Tamil Nadu, the audience had given an impressive response to the advance booking of tickets for Kanchana 3 which was a clear indication of the film getting a good start in the state.

The early trends indicate that Kanchana 3, which had over 330+ shows in Chennai, touched about 80 per cent occupancy rates with many shows running into a packed house. The movie is estimated to have grossed over Rs 1 crore in the capital city alone.

In Tamil Nadu, Kanchana 3 is estimated to have earned around Rs 6-8 crore on the first day which makes it the third biggest opener of 2019. Earlier, Ajith Kumar's Viswasam and Rajinikanth's Petta had grossed about Rs 15 crore and around Rs 13 crore, respectively on the first day of its release.

As per the trade trackers, the Good Friday holiday was one of the major reasons why the movie attracted good footfalls in theatres. Further, the success of the past movies in the Muni franchise helped the film to pull the audience to cinema halls, say trade trackers.

Outside Tamil Nadu

Kanchana 3 has been simultaneously released in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages. The total screen count of the film in rest of South India (Andhra, Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka), is about 800 to take its total tally to 1300 screens in South India alone.

The Raghava Lawrence-starrer, which has Bigg Boss Tamil fame Oviya, Vedhika and Nikki Tamboli in the female lead, has got a good start in Karnataka and Kerala, while a decent opening in the Telugu speaking states due to other Telugu release Jersey starring Nani.