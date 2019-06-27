Actress Nikki Tamboli, who was seen in the Tamil Movie Kanchana 3, has been approached a couple of Bollywood filmmakers. If all goes well, she will be making her debut in Hindi films soon.

After graduation in modeling, Nikki Tamboli started her career as a model and appeared for top brands and various television commercials like Shein, Stalkbuylove etc. Her fit and fabulous' looks grabbed the attention of some south Indian filmmakers, who came forward to rope in her for the female leads in their movies.

Nikki Tamboli made her acting debut in Raghava Lawrence's Tamil movie Kanchana 3, which not only gave her much-needed attention, but also flooded her with some offers. She played one of the heroines in Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu, which hit the screens on March 21. In the same month, she also forayed in to Tollywood with director Vijay Krishna's Thippara Meesam starring Sree Vishnu.

The actress was recently roped in for director Vinayak Shiva's upcoming horror comedy 3D film starring Yogi Babu and Yaashika Anand. Nikki Tamboli is now all set to make her debut in Bollywood. She is said to be in talks with a couple of noted Hindi filmmakers. She hopes to make an official announcement about her first Hindi film soon.

Nikki Tamboli is quite active on Twitter and Instagram, where she boasts of huge fan following. She often keeps sharing photos and updating her fans about her brand endorsements and movies. The actress recently offered a glimpse at her look at an inauguration and her fans could not stop going gaga over her look.

Besides sharing photos, Nikki Tamboli wrote, "Happy to be inaugurate Sutraa Fashion Exhibition in Hyderabad today..Shop the best now.. sutraa summer,bridal,wedding collection,jewellery and many more beautiful accessories are right here 1day left to shop ladies Go Grab your Favourites H&M- @naazbridalmakeovers Stylist- @officialanahita outfit- @ashwinireddyofficial."

