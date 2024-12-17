With each passing day, the makers of Bigg Boss 18 are doing their best to pique the interest of viewers. However, the current season has been a big letdown, not just in terms of content but also the contestants. The show has little to offer, and its TRP is quite low. This season is primarily focusing on Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, and Avinash Mishra.

Despite the attention on Vivian, fans have not been impressed with his stint on the show. Many believe that Vivian is more interested in the coffee than anything else and is not contributing anything meaningful to the game.

During a weekend episode, Vivian was called into the confession room, where his wife Nouran interacted with him via video call. She shared her thoughts on how his game was shaping up and even discussed the other contestants in the house.

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena's Wife Slams Karan Veer Mehra, Calls Him a 'Junior Artist'

Nouran confronted Vivian about his perceived soft corner for Karan Veer Mehra, expressing her concern that he wasn't being vocal about his realizations. She mentioned how Vivian had decoded everyone very well, a fact that even his fans had noticed, yet he wasn't being true to himself.

She questioned whether he was image-conscious, reminding him that he had never cared about what others said or did and had always carried himself with dignity despite the challenges he had faced in life. Nouran wondered if the dynamics inside the house were more important than the struggles he had endured outside. She also reminded Vivian of his promise before leaving, when he had vowed to put his foot forward and bring the trophy home, asking if he could still see himself achieving that goal.

To this, Vivian explained, "I was trying to avoid conflicts. Initially, I thought these people were my friends."

Nouran took a dig at Karan and other celebs; she added, "Why are you not facing the real people who've been manipulating you from day one? With all due respect, Shilpa, Karan, or anyone else, Karan has clearly stated that he is not your friend. For me, he's like a junior artist. It boils my blood to see you not being vocal. They've called you spineless, do you agree with that?"

Later, Salman Khan addressed Vivian's hesitation to confront others, stating, "Vivian never enters the confrontation zone. He never feels the need to confront anyone. There have been no real issues for you in this house, and you'll be remembered for one thing — Vivian and his coffee."

However, Nouran's comment about Karan being a "junior artist" did not sit well with fans or celebrities. Many criticized her for demeaning junior artists.

Actor Kamya Panjabi responded, "What is wrong with being a junior artist? Anyone who tries to demean junior artists is wrong. They work the hardest but are paid the least. My salute to all the junior artists in this industry. Your hard work deserves respect."

In a separate post, Kamya clarified, "I'm not defending Karan or Vivian here. I'm defending junior artists. Whether it's Karan, Vivian, or anyone else, stop degrading a whole community for the game. Junior artists are also artists and human beings. My request to all of you."

You are wrong! I m not defending Karan or Vivian here.. i m defending Junior Artists here. Chahe woh karan ho ya Vivian ya koi aur.. Stop it right now..Game ke liye ek puri community ko mat girao… Junior Artist bhi Artist hi hai aur insaan bhi.

My req to u guys too ?? https://t.co/wwxaPlzJMA — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 16, 2024

Let's take a look at what netizens have to say

One user wrote, 'I've never seen Karanveer gossiping about Vivian behind his back. It's always Vivian who does."

Wat is wrong in being a junior artist?Woh harr ek insaan galat hai jisne Junior Artists ko demean karna chaha. Koi gaali hai woh log? Sabse jyada mehnat karte hai aur sabse kamm payment unki hoti hai… My Salute to all the #JuniorArtist in this industry. Aapki mehnat ko salaam ? — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 16, 2024

Karan Veer Mehra spoke about junior artists

Karan Veer Mehra also spoke about junior artists during a conversation with Shrutika Raaj. In an episode, Karan was heard saying that he invites junior artists to his parties, but for him, they are just junior artists and not friends. His comment sparked anger among viewers, who called out his arrogant behaviour.

Karan had said: "Jab main party karta hun na (When I throw a party), I call a lot of people. Toh usme aate hain mere close friends (First come my close friends), then friends, then acquaintances. So, I have to fill up the room because there is a big room."

Karan then added, "Fir main jo logon ko bulata hoon na, those are called junior artists. They might think ki woh mere dost hain, par mere head mein mere liye woh junior artists hain. (They think they are my friends, but in my head, they are junior artists)."

For the unversed, Vivian Dsena was previously married to his Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani co-star Vahbiz Dorabjee in 2013, but they divorced in 2021. In 2022, he remarried Nouran Aly, and the couple now has a daughter together.