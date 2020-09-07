A bomb blast shook the Kamarhati area of West Bengal on Sunday (September 6), leaving two dead. The blast took place during the afternoon outside a police station in the outskirts of Kolkata in North 24 Pargana district.

The incident took place at a house in Golighat area under ward number two of Kamarhati Municipality. As soon as the matter came to light, the police of Kamarhati outpost rushed to the spot and took the injured people to the nearby hospital.

As per the locals, three youngsters were inside the house where the explosion took place. They were rushed to the Sagar Dutta Hospital where doctors declared two of them dead.

Senior officers, including Barrackpore Police Commissioner Manoj Verma reportedly visited the spot of the incident. However, the exact cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. The forensic teams were expected to visit the area today.