Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Saturday, August 1, assumed charge at the police commissioner office in the city. He will be the 36th Police Commissioner of the Bengaluru city.

In the above picture, Kamal Pant can be seen taking up the baton as Bengaluru City Police Commissioner.

Outgoing officer Bhaskar Rao took to Twitter to express gratitude to Bangaloreans. "Dearest Bangaloreans, Handed over charge of our City Police. From bottom of my heart, my gratitude to each and every citizen for unstinting support, cooperation, tolerance and help to Me and Team BCP in the roller coaster ride since August last, Ever remain your friend," tweeted Rao.

Former Commissioner of Police (Bengaluru) Bhaskar Rao, IPS was replaced by senior IPS officer Kamal Pant as the new City Police Commissioner on Friday, July 31. The incumbent Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao's one-year-tenure as the top cop would e completed on August 2.

Rao transferred, posted as ADGP

Rao has been transferred and posted until further orders as ADGP (Internal Security Division).

The Karnataka government's notification said that Kamal Pant, IPS, Additional Director General of Police, Intelligence, Bengaluru is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Additional Director General of Police and Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City vice Sri Bhaskar Rao IPS transferred.