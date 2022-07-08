The wait is finally over, and Kamal Haasan's Vikram has been made available for online streaming on Disney+Hotstar from July 08. According to reports, the film is getting a huge viewership on the initial hours of streaming, and in all probability, Vikram is expected to create a record on the online platform, in terms of viewing hours for a Tamil flick.

Vikram: Final box-office collection

Based on the revenue it generated versus the budget, Vikram is the most profitable Kollywood movie to date.

Several reports suggest that Vikram has made a whopping pre-release business of over Rs 200 crore. Even after its release on OTT, the film is still continuing its dream run in theaters.

According to the latest updates, Vikram has collected over Rs 420 crores from theaters since its release on June 03.

From Kerala alone, the film collected nearly Rs 45 crores, a milestone achievement for a Tamil movie.

In the Tamil Nadu box-office, Vikram collected Rs 180.10 crores, while in Telugu-speaking states, the film collected around 30 crores.

However, the film did not fare well in Hindi-speaking states, as it collected just Rs 13 crores from these regions.

From overseas, this movie collected Rs 120 crores.

Vikram: The comeback of Ulaganayagan

Vikram is undoubtedly the biggest comeback of Kamal Haasan, widely known as the Ulaganayagan of Indian cinema. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and this film is a part of his gangster cinematic universe.

A high-voltage action thriller, Vikram also stars Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, and Narain in other crucial roles.