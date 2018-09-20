Kamal Haasan has stated that his Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has a bigger picture in mind and does not like to contest by-elections (Thiruvarur and Thiruparankundram constituencies) or civic elections. His political party plans to contest in the next Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held in 2019.

The Ulaganayagan was speaking with reporters in Coimbatore after a workshop organised by the members from his party. Kamal Haasan stated that MNM has no plans to have a pre-poll alliance with any existing parties and his party will contest in all the seats alone.

When asked about BJP leader H Raja's recent outburst on the Judiciary and Police department, Kamal Haasan said that people, whether big or small, should not denounce those institutions.

The MNM is having a two-day workshop conducted by Avinash Iragavarapu, who was part of US President Donald Trump's election campaign. He shared his valuable tips with the party workers.

The workshop is about organisational methods and how to prepare for the elections which help the officer-bearers to do a self-analysis.

Kamal Haasan launched his party in February this year and has travelled to many places in Tamil Nadu to understand the ground reality. He has decided to bid adieu to films once he completes his present assignments.

Currently, Kamal Haasan is hosting Bigg Boss Tamil 2. He is working on Shankar's biggie Indian 2. His much-delayed Sabaash Naidu will also be wrapped up before he turns into a full-time neta.