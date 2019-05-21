There have been lots of rumours about Kamal Haasan's much-hyped Indian 2 being dropped over budget related issues and Shankar struggling to find new producers. But now it has been denied by an important member from the team.

Well, Kajal Aggarwal, who plays the female lead in Indian 2, has stated that the movie has not been dropped and she would be joining the shooting in June.

"The film is not shelved. I will start shooting for my part on June 1. The team is determined to make Indian 2 on a grand scale. I'm excited to be a part of the project and am eagerly waiting to work with Kamal sir," Cinema Expess quotes her as saying.

In the last two months, rumours have been doing rounds that Lyca Productions had backed out of the project fearing whether the large-scale investment would be recovered after their ambitious 2.0 failed to live up to the expectations at the box office.

Further, speculations were rife that Shankar had met Reliance Entertainment and Sun Pictures after modifying the script which eventually would reduce the estimated budget of the Tamil film.

With Kajal Aggarwal giving clarification about its status, the rumours have been put to rest.

The upcoming movie is a sequel to 1996 blockbuster Indian. The latest flick, like its first instalment, is planned to be made in multiple languages.

It is a vigilante film in which Kamal Haasan plays the role of patriot Senapathi.

Coming to the technical team, it has Anirudh Ravichander's music, Ravi Varman's cinematography and A Sreekar Prasad's editing.