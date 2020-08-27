The fourth season of Bigg Boss Tamil is ready to take off. Vijay TV has unveiled the first teaser of the reality show on Thursday, 27 August.

Kamal Haasan appears in a salt-and-pepper look where he emphasis that people should get back to work with all necessary safety protocols. He suggests that people cannot be idle at home although Covid-19 is still around.

Check out the first teaser from Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil 4.

However, the fans of Bigg Boss Tamil were expecting the announcement on the launch date of the show. So, people are disappointed with Vijay TV for maintaining suspense on it.

However, rumours have been doing rounds that the channel is prepping for the launch and the shooting is expected to take off in September. There show might start its airing in the third week of next month.

Contestant List

Going by the reports, the channel has approached a couple of celebrities. Ramya Pandian, Sunainaa, Athulya Ravi, Vidyulekha Raman, Kiran Rathod, Pugazh and 'Cook With Comali' fame Shivangi are the popular personalities who have received calls from Vijay TV.

The first season of Bigg Boss Tamil was Arav, while Snehan was the runner-up. Rithvika and Aishwarya ended up in the first and second places in the following season.

Mugen Rao won the last season, while Sandy ended in the second place.

Meanwhile, the Hindi and Telugu versions hosted by Salman Khan and Nagarjuna, respectively, are likely take off soon. The promos of the shows have been released, recently.