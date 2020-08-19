Kamal Haasan is game for yet another season of Bigg Boss Tamil. The Ulaganayagan is keen to turn the host of the reality show again even as he prepares for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2021.

The multifaceted talent is all set to sport a new look as the host in Bigg Boss Tamil season 4. Yes, the actor, for the first time, will be donning salt-and-pepper look in the reality show. The pictures of his avatar have now gone viral.

In the viral photo, he has sported grey hair with a handlebar moustache and a beard. In the previous seasons, he had tried different looks and his thick-moustache look was quite popular among his fans.

The shooting of the fourth season of Bigg Boss Tamil is expected to begin in September. The promo of the upcoming season is expected to be out soon.

Rumours say that Ramya Pandian, Sunainaa, Athulya Ravi, Vidyulekha Raman, Kiran Rathod, Pugazh and 'Cook With Comali' fame Shivangi have been approached for the show.

Meanwhile, Sunainaa has denied the rumours of her taking part in the Kamal Haasan-hosted show. "I wonder who is going to finish my films if I go be a part of a reality show. :) Never wanted to be a part of any reality show. Thank you. [sic]," she tweeted.