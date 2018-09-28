Kamal Haasan has opened the full-length Tamil trailer for the upcoming Aamir Khan film Thugs of Hindostan (ToH) on his Facebook page. The movie, that is set to release this Diwali, is touted to be one of the biggest productions in India with a budget of over Rs 200 crore (Rs 2 billion).

Promotions for this film are going strong and to capture the south Indian audience's attention, the film will also be released, dubbed into Tamil and Telugu. Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan even made a short Tamil and Telugu video on their Instagram to catch the attention of the non-Hindi-speaking populace. The short videos were well-received (much like Harbajan Singh's Tamil antics this year before the IPL).

Tamil actor "Ulaganayagan" Kamal Haasan has posted the three and a half minute long trailer for the Tamil version of ToH on his Facebook with the caption "A film that's truly made for India. Watch #ThugsOfHindostan in TAMIL this Diwali!". He later Tweeted out his good wishes for the team and crew with a caption in Tamil with mentions and shout-outs to the lead cast.

Privileged to release the Telugu Trailer of #ThugsOfHindosthan.

For Telugu film fans, Baahubali director SS Rajamouli released the same trailer dubbed in Telugu. He tweeted "Privileged to release the Telugu Trailer of #ThugsOfHindosthan. What a treat it is to watch @SrBachchan ji & @aamir_khan ji together on screen. Wishing the team a huge success :)".

The two Baahubali films, both directed by SS Rajamouli, also find their place in Indian cinema as being among the biggest, both in terms of revenue as well as production budget, so it seems fitting that he be the one to introduce ToH to his home audience.

ToH is a Hindi language film directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and is based on an 1839 novel, "Confessions of a Thug" by Philip Meadows. The trailer makes it clear that it is a nautical story of pirates from India, taking on the Royal Navy and the British East India company.

Filled with patriotic dialogues and swashbuckling action set pieces, the film also promises to deliver strong performances from its star-studded cast led by Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The movie opens worldwide on November 8.