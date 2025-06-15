Kamal Haasan lost his cool at a recent event. The veteran actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief was attending an event when several people walked upto the stage to gift him a golden sword. The commotion led to chaos and Kamal Haasan was seen losing his cool. Kamal was seen smiling and posing with sword but as people persisted and continuously asked him to pose with the sword, the 'Hey Ram' actor lost his calm.

What went down?

The Rajya Sabha MP looked irritated and despite the police intervention when the fans refused to budge, he was seen shouting at them. Later, police got the situation under control and walked away with the sword. The man, however, was not in a mood to leave as he ultimately posed without the sword.

The stage controversy comes barely a few days after Kamal Haasan's remarks on Kannada language. It all started when during the promotions of his film 'Thug Life', the prolific actor said that Kannada originated from Tamil. The statement left many politicians, celebs and common people angered who demanded an apology. But, Kamal refused to budge.

Tamil - Kannada row

Tamil Nadu BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan has lashed out at Kamal over his statement. The former Telangana governor said, "People are telling me that if I don't support Kamal Haasan, then I am not a Tamilian. I ask Kamal Haasan, if he is a true Tamilian, why didn't he coin his movie in Tamil?... What is 'Thug Life'? Is it a Tamil phrase?... When it's about business, he doesn't respect Tamil. At the peak of his career, he didn't express his respect for Tamil. He was acting in Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi films."

Kamal's statement was met with a lot of hatred and negativity from pro Kannada groups and the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce who demanded a ban on the film.