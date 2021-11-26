With actor Kamal Haasan unavailable to host 'Bigg Boss Tamil 5' for at least two weeks due to his treatment for Covid-19, the TV channel Star Vijay is bogged down with the question of who will anchor the weekend episodes of the popular reality show.

There are unconfirmed reports that Kamal Haasan's daughter Shruti Haasan has been approached in this regard and that she may anchor the show until her father is back. Veteran actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan turned 66 on Nov 6 and his star daughter Shruti Haasan is equally popular in Telugu and Tamil.

On her part, the actress daughter tweeted on Thursday: "Thankyou for all your wishes and prayers for my fathers health Folded hands He is recovering well and is looking forward to interacting with all of you soon !!"

Rumours are also rife that actress Ramya Krishnan and Vijay Sethupathi have also been approached and that one of the three actors may end up stepping into Kamal's shoes for a week or two.

However, Star Vijay, the television channel on which the reality show is aired, has so far chosen to keep the cards close to their chest. When IANS got in touch with the channel, it said it couldn't comment on the issue at the moment and was neither willing to acknowledge or deny the rumours.

The fifth season of Bigg Boss Tamil has already crossed the halfway mark and the game is getting better by day. With Abhishek, who was eliminated in the third week, entering the house as a wild-card entrant, the show has become interesting now.

