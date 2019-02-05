Kamal Haasan, the actor and founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam, has responded to the interim budget presented by Piyush Goyal. The Ulaganayagan has stated that it is a "self-serving" budget for the ruling BJP, which is trying hard to come to power again in 2019 at the Centre.

"All the promises in this interim budget made to the middle class and the farmers might look impressive prima facie but if broken down to per diem/day allowance, it would amount to a paltry sum (1/4)[sic]," Kamal Haasan tweeted about the budget, which, according to the experts, brought cheer to middle-class and farmers.

The actor-turned-politician says that the budget, in some ways, is trying to give money legitimately to the people for votes. Kamal Haasan wrote, "Economic experts will easily be able to pick holes on this budget. But what is obvious even to the common man is that this budget sounds in some parts like the legitimate version of money for votes (2/4) [sic]."

The 64-year old raises a pertinent question what if the BJP, which has presented the budget to come to power, loses in the election. He added, "While the party in power might reap the benefits of this dole, what if the People of India choose another party? Why would the new party in power continue with this budgetry ideas, which they are already critical of? (3/4) [sic]."

According to Kamal Haasan, it has failed to address any of the issues related to people of his state. "The bottom line is, it is a very "self serving" budget by the Government. And more importantly, The budget doesn't address any of the critical issues that "Affect the People of Tamil Nadu" (4/4) [sic]."

How do experts see this budget? Find it out here.

On the professional front, Kamal Haasan is busy working on Shankar's Indian 2. The shooting of the mega-budget movie has been temporarily halted as the director is not happy with the make-up of the Ulaganayagan.

It is likely to resume from February 10. It is said to be the actor's last movie before he turns a full-time politician.