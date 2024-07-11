Director Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD is going strong at the box office. The latest trade reports show that the film has crossed 700 crores at the BO and is still going great. The two-part dystopian sci-fi thriller boasts a stellar cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan.

Kalki 2898 AD explores themes of technological advancements, societal changes, and human resilience. The story revolves around a world where technology has evolved to an unimaginable extent, and humanity faces new challenges and existential threats. The protagonist, Kalki, embarks on a journey to uncover hidden truths and fight against the oppressive forces that control this futuristic society. The film combines elements of science fiction, action, and drama, promising a visually stunning and intellectually engaging experience. The film boasts a stellar cast of Prabhas leading the list with Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in key roles.

With the super success of part one, all eyes are now on its sequel. While Kalki 2898 AD concludes with the promise of a larger cinematic universe, director Nag Ashwin clarified that the immediate focus is on Part 2. The team shot about 25 or 30 days, but there's a lot of action still left, making it almost like a whole new production that will start. Regarding the sequel's plot, Ashwin mentioned that every loose end or thread left hanging has to be wrapped up. The most important aspect will be the face-off between Yaskin (Kamal), who can now wield the Gandiva, thought to be the most powerful weapon, and Karna (Prabhas) and Ashwatthama (Big B), the most fearsome warriors.

The movie was released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, to cater to a wide audience across India and abroad. The opening day collections were record-breaking, with the film grossing over ₹100 crores globally on its first day. The weekend saw packed theatres, with the total collections for the first three days crossing ₹300 crores worldwide. As the film continues to perform well in various markets, its impact on the industry and future projects remains significant.