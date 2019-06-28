Director Prasanth Varma's Telugu movie Kalki starring Dr Rajasekhar, Adah Sharma, Nandita Swetha, Poojitha Ponnada, Rahul Ramakrishna, has got good review and rating from the audience.

Kalki movie story: Written by Prasanth Varma, the film is an investigative thriller inspired by true events. The movie is about a police officer, who tries to solve the mysteries related to some killings in a small town.

Performance: Rajasekhar steals the show with his brilliant acting performance in the movie. Adah Sharma, Nandita Swetha and Poojitha Ponnada have little screen presences and they have tried their best woo the audience. Rahul Ramakrishna, Nasser, Ashutosh Rana, Scarlett Wilson, Charandeep, Shatru and Siddhu Jonnalagadda have also done justice to their roles, say the audience.

Kalki movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to read audience's response.

Naveenmale‏ @malenaveenkumar

#kalki just now completed watching kalki ...congrats to the director @PrasanthVarma and @ActorRajasekhar @adha one word review simply superbrating 3/5

PaniPuri‏ @THEPANIPURI

#Kalki first half report - Below Average. Rushed Screenplay Weak Story Bad BGM #KalkiOnJune28th #Rajasekhar #AdahSharma #nanditaswetha #Kalki Final Report- Strictly Average Fare Little better 2nd Half Some predictable twists Poor Screenplay Flat narration #PrashantVarma disappoints after #Awe #Rajasekhar #AdahSharma #nanditaswetha

FDFS Reviews‏ @FDFSReviews

#Kalki First half is poor. Generates Zero interest. Surprisingly very bad screenplay by Prashanth vihari. Rajashekar struggles to fit into the role. Wafer thin story line. Forced Telangana dialect dialogues goes completely wrong and they were poorly written.