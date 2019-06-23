BVS Ravi, who is the convener of Katha Hakkula Vedhika (KHV), says there are no similarities between the stories of Karthikeya and Dr Rajasekhar's upcoming movie Kalki, which is set for release on June 28.

A writer named Karthikeya (alias Prasad) has approached the Telugu Cine Writers' Association, claiming that the film's story is his. In this regard, Katha Hakkula Vedhika convener BVS Ravi has reacted on the complaint.

In a statement to media, BVS Ravi said, "About one and half years ago, we had set up a Katha Hakkula Vedhika and its main aim is to address the issues faced by those who are members of the directors' association, but not the writers' association. We have been resolving differences between individuals in an amicable manner without the outside world getting to know. The disputes have been resolved to the satisfaction of both sides in all instances."

BVS Ravi added, "Many come to us with complaints after watching the trailer of movies. They say that the film's story is theirs. We then go through the story submitted by such individuals and compare the story of the film under consideration. If there are any similarities, we bring them out in the open. We follow the standards set by the Copyright Act rules envisioned by Bollywood writer Javed Akhtar."

Talking about Kalki controversy, BVS Ravi said, "These don't have statutory backing. Our main focus is to resolve disputes. At times, we advise the parties to seek the court's intervention. After going through the scripts of Karthikeya and Kalki, we have concluded that there are no primary similarities whatsoever. We are making it clear to the world only because Karthikeya earlier made his point in front of the media."

BVS Ravi added, "Further discussions will be made if any need arises. As of now, we see no similarities between the two scripts. In cases where there are similarities, the original writer will be given credit and also paid remuneration. In other cases, we just tell the complainant that there are no similarities. We don't make a fuss as our Association doesn't like such behaviour. We take collective decisions with our leader N Shankar and secretary Ram Prasad."

Rajasekhar is playing an investigative officer in Kalki, which is presented by Shivani and Shivathmika. Producer C Kalyan is producing the action entertainer under his banner Happy Movies. AWE fame Prasanth Varma is wielding the megaphone for this promising investigative thriller. The film will hit the screens worldwide on June 28 in a grand way.