The trailer of Kalank, filmmaker Karan Johar's ambitious film, is all set to be unveiled at 2 pm on April 3, 2019. The Kalank trailer will be released in the presence of its principal cast members comprising Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. If rumours are to be believed, the Kalank trailer launch will see a secret cast member of the movie revealed!

Who is the mystery actor/actress who stars in Kalank but has not been shown in the teaser that was released on March 12, 2019? As per rumour mills, it could be television and film actress Jennifer Winget, who is extremely popular on the telly tube. A recent fan-made edit of Jennifer Winget shows her on the poster of Kalank and has got fans talking.

So, is it the beautiful Jennifer Winget or is it some dashing male actor who will be joining the cast of Kalank at the trailer launch of the film in Mumbai?

The buzz around Kalank has been great, right from the first day of shooting to the marketing and promotions of the movie that included posters of each lead character - Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur - being unveiled. The cast of Kalank has also been actively promoting the film on social media.

To be honest, Kalank has managed to create a good buzz and its teaser and songs have been much loved. Audiences are now looking forward to the Kalank trailer and then the movie. Kalank seems like the movie Dharma Productions needs right now to come back in the reckoning.

Kalank is a period film set in pre-independent India during the Partition phase. It is the story about an elite family and its hidden truths. Well, as of now, we are interested in knowing the hidden cast member/s of Kalank!

Kalank releases on April 17, 2019. It is directed by Abhishek Verman.