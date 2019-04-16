Multi-starrer Kalank has been one of the most awaited films of this year. Co-produced by Karan Johar, the period drama features Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha in key roles.

Kalank is a high budget movie with a stellar star cast. The trailer of the film gave a glimpse of the grandeur of the film, and fans are eagerly waiting to watch the movie. However, many of them are sceptical about the film, and are waiting for reviews from critics to know if Kalank is worth watching or not.

While the film is slated to be released worldwide on April 17, a lot is being said about Kalank on social media. Varun's character is one of the main attractions in the film. His robust look in the movie attracted a lot of eyeballs.

On the other side, Alia's character has a lot of mystery associated with it. The trailer showed her character romancing Zafar, played by Varun, but again she was seen marrying Aditya's character.

Another important aspect of Kalank is the reunion of Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in the film. Although the movie appears to have a dark storyline, it has enough flamboyance to make it worth watching. Set in the pre-independence era, Kalank is expected to impress the critics for various factors.

Stay tuned for Kalank critics' review and rating coming soon.