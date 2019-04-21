Kalank started off with a terrific opening day box office collection but started to crumble at the commercial circuits from the second day itself. While Kalank has already been declared a disaster by many, this failure may drastically affect the career of Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.

The mega-budget film Kalank was one of the most awaited movies of 2019, and hence it managed to become the biggest opener of this year so far. However, owing to negative reviews and bad word of mouth, the film is now being rejected by the audience.

Trade experts have now predicted that the movie will die at the box office with a lifetime collection of around Rs 80 crore maximum. While the producers of Kalank will have to bear the massive loss, it appears that Sonakshi and Aditya are the two actors whose career will be badly affected by this debacle.

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt played two of the major roles in this film, but they are less likely to be bothered with just one flop. Both the actors have been having a terrific phase with back to back hit movies. Hence, just one flop film cannot hamper their ongoing success and demand in the industry.

On the other side, both Sonakshi and Aditya have been struggling to come up with a decent hit film. The actress' last films – Noor, Ittefaq, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi – all bombed at the box office.

On the other side, Aditya too has failed to deliver a hit film as his last few films – Fitoor, Ok Jaanu, Daawat-e-Ishq – turned out to be disasters.

In such a scenario, getting significant roles in a big movie like Kalank brought them back in the limelight. However, this also failed to impress the audience, and this certainly is a big loss for the two struggling stars.

Directed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank also featured Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. The period drama released on April 17 and managed to cross Rs 50 crore mark in its first four days.