Karan Johar's Kalank is just refusing to show big growth at the domestic box office. The period drama, which stars an ensemble cast of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu, has failed to strike the right chord with the audience and critics alike. And its after effects are reflecting on the movie's box office numbers and decreasing footfalls.

The Abhishek Verman directorial started off on a good note by registering a staggering opening day total of Rs 21.60 crore on Wednesday (April 17). But the movie lost its momentum on the second day after negative reviews took a toll on its occupancy in theatres. It witnessed 46.99 per cent drop in its footfalls and collected Rs 11.45 crore on day 2.

It even failed to cash in on the Good Friday holiday and showed a minimal growth on day 3. While the occupancy in multiplexes was better than mass circuits or single screens, the movie couldn't jump up to greater heights and collected Rs 11.60 crore.

On day 4, Kalank witnessed a mere 10-15 per cent occupancy in the morning shows which was less than that of its initial days of release. Though the movie managed to bring a good footfalls towards the evening shows, it didn't show any major growth in its collection.

According to early estimate, Kalank collected Rs 12.50 crore (approximately) on Saturday which is way below expectations. It remains to be seen if the movie manages to pull the audience in theatres on Sunday and end its extended opening weekend by putting up a satisfying total at the box office.

Made with a budget of Rs 150 crore, Kalank was released across 4000 screens in India and 1300 screens overseas. However, the movie has shown strong hold in the international market and collected Rs 19.79 crore in the first three days of its release.

"#Kalank is strong in international markets... Wed + Thu + Fri total: $ 2.85 mn [₹ 19.79 cr]... Day 1: $ 740k Day 2: $ 910k Day 3: $ 1.2 mn Key markets... USA+Canada: $ 950k UK: £ 379k UAE+GCC: $ 715k Australia: A$ 421k," Taran Adarsh tweeted.