Period drama Kalank has had a terrific start at the box office, becoming the biggest opener of 2019 till now. But the movie suffered a massive fall in its collection on second day, and it did not witness much growth on Friday as well.

Kalank, starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Kunal Kemmu, had collected Rs 20.60 crore at the Indian box office on its opening day.

It became the biggest opener of this year, beating Akshay Kumar's Kesari. However, the film failed to maintain the same momentum in next two days. The film's collection dropped almost by fifty percent on its second day as it collected Rs 11.45 crore on Thursday.

The film's drop in business was attributed to the negative reviews and bad word of mouth. It was expected that Kalank's collection would enjoy a big jump on day 3 due to Good Friday holiday. However, the occupancy remained more or less similar to the second day.

Having been released on 4,000 screens across India, Kalank collected Rs 13 crore (approximately) at the domestic market on Friday, according to early estimates. Exact figures are awaited. It will be interesting to see if the big movie witnesses any significant growth in its earning over the weekend.

Directed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank was one of the most anticipated films of this year due to the stellar star cast and its grandeur.