The movie Kalank has had a terrific start at the Indian box office with a collection of over Rs 21 crore, becoming the highest opener of 2019. But the film witnessed a big drop in its earning on day 2.

Starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunam Kemmu, Kalank has had a superb beginning on first day owing to Mahavir Jayanti holiday.

With such stellar star cast, the film had he hype around it too that is reflected on the first day collection. However, owing to negative reviews from critics and audience, Kalank suffered major fall in its business on Thursday.

While the film enjoyed an excellent occupancy of around 40 percent on opening day across the country, the period drama witnessed a fall of around 25 percent decline in business on the morning shows.

After collecting Rs 21.60 crore at the domestic market on opening day, Kalank collected Rs 13 crore at the Indian box office on Thursday (day 2), according to early estimates. Exact figures are awaited.

Despite witnessing massive fall in footfalls on second day, the film managed to earn decent moolah due to the massive screen count of 4,000 across India and the hiked ticket prices. Apart from the negative reviews and Thursday being a working day, another reason behind the fall on its second day collection could be polls being held in certain parts of the nation.

It will be interesting to see if Kalank manages to pull more audience over the weekend despite carrying negative word of mouth.