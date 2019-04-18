Multi-starrer Kalank released on Wednesday, registering a good box office collection on day 1 (Wednesday).

The movie, starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha in key roles, got released on Wednesday to capitalise on the festival of Mahavir Jayanti.

Kalank witnessed an excellent occupancy on its opening day as it was a partial holiday. The period drama reportedly opened up with an occupancy of around 40 to 45 percent across the country. The footfalls increased manifolds towards the evening shows.

With hiked ticket prices, Kalank managed to register a satisfactory first day box office collection at the domestic market. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the film ended day 1 with flying colours.

With a screen count of 4,000 across the country, Kalank collected around Rs 20 crore (approximately) at the Indian box office on Wednesday, according to early estimates. Exact figures are awaited.

Although Kalank managed to have a good opening at the commercial circuits, it is likely to witness heavy fall in its collection in second and third day. Negative reviews from critics and audience is likely to adversely affect the collection of the film.

Directed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank is set on the backdrop of pre-independence era. The movie brings back the iconic pairing of Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. The film showcases the struggles and tragedies that some complex romantic relationships bring on the characters.

It was one of the most awaited films of this year. After such a powerful start at the box office, it will be interesting to see if Kalank continues to pull audience in coming days.