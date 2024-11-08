Kajol has always been extremely honest about most things in life and is extremely unfiltered and unbothered. From talk shows to interviews, she is always at her A-game and hardly shies away from talking about something. While fans do love that aspect about her, sometimes a lot of people do end up thinking that it is a tad much.

Recently, the actress took to her Instagram, where she has been quite active in recent times and posted a cryptic story in which she mentions, "Glad to see many embracing therapy. A few of you need an exorcism as well but...Baby steps."

This has got her fans and followers thinking about who she could be referring to and the context behind this story.

Netizens, of course, went ahead and started a thread on the popular site Reddit and discussed in detail about Kajol's viral story. A lot of users believe that it is she who requires therapy for her 'behaviour' and that she should probably be talking about herself first.

On the thread, a particular comment read, "what kind of therapy would help people who have experienced bad tantrums and rude behavior from her?" While another mentions, "Oooh....Self Burn.... Those are rare.."

Others have gone on to speculate a lot of different celebrities that she could be talking about, including her husband Ajay Devgn and her daughter Nysa.

A comment on the tread read, "I think she is talking about Ajay Devgan, He must have started Gutka mukti therapy."

While another mentioned, "I think her daughter needs an exorcism more than anyone else." This was not it some users went as far as to think this story was aimed towards prominent celebrities like Jaya Bachchan or Karan Johar.

On the other side, a number of her fans and followers were of the idea that she must not have deliberately posted such a story to take aim at someone but must have just reposted it from elsewhere.

A user commented, "I think she just read it somewhere, found it funny, so decided to use it."

Another said, "Looks like she found it funny and posted. Nothing to read in between the lines."