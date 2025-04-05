It was a star-studded evening brimming with glitz and glamour as the who's who of B-town gathered to attend Laila Khan Furniturewala's exhibition.

Celebrities such as Kajol, Esha Deol, Alaya F, Shweta Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Dilip Tahil, Farah Ali Khan, Neelam Kothari, and Samir Soni, among others, attended.

Let's take a look at who wore what!

Kajol opted for a beige saree paired with a sleeveless blouse; however, it was her striking neckpiece that truly caught everyone's attention. Shweta Bachchan arrived solo, dressed in a chic black sleeveless gown featuring a white belted pattern.

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni walked in hand-in-hand, serving couple goals.

Esha Deol was stunned in a red and blue satin strapless gown. Zayed Khan and his wife also turned heads with their stylish couple appearance.

Irrfan Pathan's wife, Safa Baig, looked graceful in a traditional beige outfit.

However, netizens didn't hold back in criticizing the outfit choices of Kajol, Sussanne Khan, and Shweta Bachchan, expressing mixed reactions online.