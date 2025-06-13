Kajol, known for her free-spirited, unfiltered, and unabashed nature, never shies away from speaking her mind. The actor is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Maa, which is produced by her husband, actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn.

Kajol is often spotted in and around the city, regularly captured by the paparazzi. However, there have been multiple instances in the past where she has ignored them or refused to pose. In a recent interview, she openly criticised the paparazzi culture and labeled it "disrespectful."

Kajol calls out paparazzi for stalking and disrespectful behaviour

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Kajol said, "I am a little conscious around the paps. I think there are certain places where they just shouldn't be. Like, I find it very strange when they chase actors at someone's funeral and ask for photos — that's odd and a little disrespectful. I also find it strange that you can't even go for lunch peacefully."

She further added, "They follow you for kilometres — from Juhu to Bandra — just to see where I'm going and which building I'm entering. I find that disturbing. If I were a normal person, would you do that? Wouldn't I have gone to the cops and said this person is stalking me? What should I tell the cops now?"

Kajol isn't the only actor who has expressed discomfort with the growing paparazzi culture. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Rana Daggubati, and Jaya Bachchan, have also called out the media for crossing personal boundaries.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt criticised the paparazzi for photographing her while she was spending private time at home. More recently, Rana Daggubati had a heated moment at the airport when he was followed by paps, causing him to bump into someone and drop his phone. He described the experience as "annoying" and said he does not appreciate the constant invasion of privacy.

Kajol's upcoming mythological horror-thriller Maa, directed by Vishal Furia, is produced under the banner of Devgn Films. The film stars Kajol in the lead role, alongside Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Kherin Sharma in pivotal roles. It tells the story of a mother's relentless fight to protect her daughter from the demonic curse haunting a village. Maa is scheduled for theatrical release on June 27.