Kajol and Nysa Devgn share a great mother-daughter bond. From sharing snippets of her banters with her daughter to giving us a glimpse into their love filled family moments; Kajol has left very little to the imagination. Now, the Do Patti has shared a new picture of Nysa dressed in pink ethnic attire and looking like a million bucks.

Kajol's take on Nysa wearing pink

Sharing the picture, Kajol said how Nysa can make even a pink look "bada##". She further called herself a 'biased' and 'non objective' mom. "Pink is usually a #barbie #goodgirl colour etc but somehow this one makes even the pink look like a #badasspink .. stunning in all the colours .. and I am super biased and not objective at all mom," she wrote.

This is not the first time when Kajol has heaped praise on her daughter. Prior to this too, the brilliant actress had indulged in a lot of PDA on social media towards her kids. Nysa has always been subjected to a lot of negativity and scrutiny on social media. Reacting to it, Kajol had said that she asks her kids not to get perturbed by the noises and to keep going forward.

Kajol on kids getting trolled

Kajol also said that if there are two people commenting something negative about her on a picture, there are hundreds who are praising her two and that is what she asks her kids to focus on. On a lighter note, the Salaam Venky actress also told Nysa once that if one gets trolled, that means the person is famous.

"You will always be protective about your children, but you have to [understand] that this is bound to happen. So, the four of us spoke about it. I explained to them that if there are two or five people writing negative things about them, there are 2,500 others who have said lovely things about them. They should concentrate on that," she had said in an interview.