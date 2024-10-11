Bollywood actor Kajol along with her cousin actor Jaya Bachchan is soaking in with Durga Puja festivities in Mumbai. On Thursday (October 10), Kajol was spotted at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja in Santacruz with her industry friends and family members. Several pictures and videos of the actress have surfaced on social media.

The actor was seen hugging and kissing Jaya Bachchan at the Durga pandal. The two actresses bonded like never before. Several pictures and videos have gone viral that show Kajol serving bhog to the devotees along with her son, Yug.

Keeping up with the tradition

Yug and Kajol were seen interacting and hugging, kissing each other. However, Kajol's daughter Nysa was missing.

Among several videos that have surfaced online, a clip shows Kajol eating and chewing while serving bhog at a pandal.

In the clip, Kajol was seen holding a large bowl of bhog and serving food to people. Another video shows Yug walking with her serving bhog to the guests, sitting in a queue.

Take a look at the videos here:

Netizens weren't happy seeing Kajol serving simultaneously eating.

A user mentioned, "That's so rude I would never eat from such a person."

Another mentioned, "Why is this loud-mouth woman eating herself while serving?"

The third one mentioned, "It's a bit surprising to see her eating while serving food. Her body language in the video also comes across as somewhat dismissive, which might give the impression of an unnecessary attitude. It would have been nice to see a more gracious and humble approach in such a setting."

The fourth one mentioned," She is eating at the same time serving?"

Who wore what?

For the pandal darshan occasion, Kajol opted for a floral red-pink-toned saree. While Yug wore an ivory kurta -pyjama.

On Thursday, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan and actors Ranbir Kapoor and Rani Mukerji also visited the pandal to offer prayers.