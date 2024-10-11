Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations are in full swing across India. Celebs from B-town are also embracing the festive spirit. Celebrities have flocked to the Durga Pandals in Mumbai. Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Jaya Bachchan, who have been regular at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja in Juhu, were once again spotted dressed in traditional outfits as on Thursday.

Jaya Bachchan and Kajol were seen bonding and interacting with each other. However, Ranbir Kapoor's presence at the pandal lit up the atmosphere.

Ranbir Kapoor and Rani were seen hugging

Rani Mukerji was seen kissing Ranbir on the cheek, they also hugged each other and posed for the paparazzi, making the moment even more special.

Netizens were seen left gushing seeing the duo bonding at the pandal.

What did Rani and Ranbir opt for?

Rani looks radiant in a golden saree, while Ranbir keeps it simple in a grey and white casual outfit.

Work front

Ranbir Kapoor is set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project 'Love And War', alongside Alia, and Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'.